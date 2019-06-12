ATF announces $8,000 reward for information leading to Indiana County arson suspect(s)

PHILADELPHIA — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced this week a reward of $8,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of person(s) responsible for several suspicious fires that have occurred in northern Indiana County since August 2018.

The following fires have all occurred in northern Indiana County, and all were deemed suspicious or as otherwise noted as incendiary. The most recent fire occurred at a barn on March 28, 2019, on Barnard Road in Dayton. With the exception of a fire at the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church and the Amish furniture store in West Mahoning Township, all the other fires listed occurred at unoccupied or abandoned barns and buildings/structures.

The fires listed by the ATF included: a farmhouse/garage fire on Alabran Road in Smicksburg on Aug. 9, 2018; a barn fire on Wolf Road in Smicksburg on Dec. 15, 2018; a barn fire on State Route 954 in Creekside on Dec. 21, 2018; a garage/shed fire on Bailey Road in Washington Township on Dec. 29, 2018; a storage building fire on Whitaker and Ruldolph roads in North Mahoning Township on Dec. 29, 2018; an Amish furniture store fire on Stephenson Road in West Mahoning Township on Jan. 25, 2019; a fire at Harmony Lutheran Church on 5 Points Road in Creekside on Feb. 26, 2019; a brush fire on Getty and Pollock roads in East Mahoning Township on March 20, 2019; and a barn fire on Barnard Road in Dayton on March 28, 2019. The Amish furniture store fire, the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church fire and the March 28 barn fire were both ruled as incendiary by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

This investigation is being conducted jointly by the ATF Pittsburgh Field office of the Philadelphia Field Division and the PSP Fire Marshal. Anyone having information about the fires listed above or the individuals involved should call the ATF's 24-7 hotline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit tips online at www.pacrimestoppers.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com, using the Philadelphia Field Division as the location.