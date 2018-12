Pictured are Wally Hurd and Bob Lott, members of the Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076, receiving support toward their trip to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day from the Ashville, Pa., VFW Post No. 4315. Pictured (from left) are Lott; Hurd; Dave Seymore, commander of the VFW Post No. 4315 in Ashville; and Jim Pallone, commander of the Punxsutawney VFW Post No. 2076.