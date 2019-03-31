Applications open for Rotary Club’s Community Garden

The Punxsutawney Rotary Club, in cooperation with the Punxsutawney Presbyterian Church, has announced that applications for the Rotary Club’s Community Garden are now being accepted for the 2019 growing season. Members of the community who don’t have the space or resources to have a garden on their own property or who would just like to have an extra garden bed have the opportunity to apply to rent a raised garden plot in which they can grow their own fruits and vegetables.

For 2019, the Community Garden is offering 12 full beds or 24 half beds on Union Street, next door to the Presbyterian Church. The plots are available on a first come, first served basis by application to individuals or nonprofit organizations within the boundaries of the Punxsutawney Area School District. Applicants must be able to comply with the Community Garden rules and regulations and to pay in advance the rental fee of $20 for a full 8-foot-by-8-foot plot or $10 for a half plot.

Applications are available at the Chamber of Commerce office at 102 W. Mahoning St. or at the Weather Discovery Center at 201 N. Findley St. They are also available online at punxsyrotary.com. Completed applications and rental fees can also be returned to the Weather Discovery Center or mailed to the Rotary Club. Applications will be accepted through June 1. Garden beds will be ready for planting by May 20. Those with questions can call Rotary Club member Erin Cameron at 814-952-0490 or email erin@creativegardenearlylearning.com.