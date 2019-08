American Legion, VFW, Auxiliaries sponsoring blood drive

Mahoning Valley VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 2076 and John Jacob Fisher American Legion Post and Auxiliary No. 62 are sponsoring a Red Cross bloodmobile from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at SS.C.D. All blood types are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Pictured here are (from left) Raymond Depp, American Legion and VFW, chaplain; Eleanor Depp, Betty Kotula and Helen Depp, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary; Pat Rougeux, Red Cross coordinator, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary secretary; Dena Taylor, VFW Auxiliary; and Bob Lott, VFW senior vice commander.