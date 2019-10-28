AM-PM recognizes McCalmont Twp. VFC members on First Responders Day

AM/PM Personal Care Home in Delancey saluted the first responders from the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company on First Responder Day on Monday.

Connie Giroskey, AM/PM administrator, said that whenever there’s an emergency, it’s rewarding that they know that within a couple of minutes, the first responders will be there.

“It gives all of our staff and family members peace of mind,” Girsokey said. “They are close by, they are minutes away.”

Pictured (front row, from left) are Kryssy Nixon; Elsie Hettish; Hannah Montgomery; (back row) Brett Toven, McCalmont Township Fire Company lieutenant; Chris “Critter” Porada, McCalmont Township assistant chief; Carol Hinds, caregiver; Mary McHenry, Elsie’s daughter; Joyce Lecorchick, caregiver; Joyce Clark, resident; and Connie Giroskey, administrator.