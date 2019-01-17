Alumnus returns to DCC to share experiences

DCC alum Thomas Vasbinder (at the podium), is a senior at Mercyhurst University majoring in Intelligence Studies. Vasbinder returned to his alma mater to visit Mr. James Murphy’s classroom and address students on college expectations, time management and preparing for the future. Pictured (from left) are Lindsey Swisher, Abbey Pettenati, Jonathan Schoeneman, Haley Pettenati, Noah Bloom, Jacob Snyder, Max Forcey, Lillian Lee, Gabby Sabatose, Alyssa Bittner, Kenny Starr, Juliana Stine, Mercedes Raab and Murphy. Vasbinder also did a second presentation in the auditorium for several upper-level students during an already-scheduled activity period.