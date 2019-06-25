All-Stars Update: Near-perfect start for Minor SB

(Left photo) Brinley Hallman (pictured) struck out 18 of the 19 hitters she faced on Tuesday evening in the Punxsy Minor Softball All-Stars’ first game of the District 10 tournament. She didn’t allow any hits and walked just one. (Right photo) Maggie Guidice beats the throw to first for Punxsy’s first hit of the season. She would later score the team’s first run of the year. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)

Punxsy's Minor All-Stars went on to win their first game 5-0, and they'll play next on Saturday at St. Marys — against a solid squad that bested Brookville 22-0 in three innings on Tuesday.

• Major SB All-Stars: DuBois 6, Punxsy 5, 7 innings — In a late-night portion of a double-header, Punxsy's Major Softball All-Stars dropped a one-run game to DuBois just days after defeating the same team 8-7. A winner-take-all game for the District 10 championship will now be held on Thursday in Punxsutawney.