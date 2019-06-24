All-Stars Update: Double-header in Punxsy Tuesday

Softball All-Stars to play double-header Tuesday (June 25): With both of Punxsy’s softball All-Stars teams — Minor and Major — set to play (June 25) at home, there will be a double-header at the fields. First, at 6 p.m., the Minor (8-10) Softball All-Stars will host DuBois in their first-round game, and following that game, Punxsy’s Major (11-12) All-Stars will also host DuBois for a rematch, with Punxsy playing for the championship and DuBois playing to force an if-necessary game.

• On Monday, Punxsy's Major Baseball All-Stars fell to Brookville by a final score of 16-0. Punxsy will play again on Wednesday at Brockway.