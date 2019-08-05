All aboard for fun at the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair
By:
Rose James
Monday, August 5, 2019
SYKESVILLE, PA
The Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair was in full swing on Monday, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. (First photo) Madalynne Jardine is all smiles as she takes a trip on a pirate ship while (second photo) Elizabeth Dube tries to make her way out of the fun castle. Tonight's events include the 4-Wheeler, Motorcycle and Side-by-Side drag race at 7:30 p.m. and Spruce Creek band performing at 7 p.m.
Category: