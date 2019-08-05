All aboard for fun at the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair

The Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair was in full swing on Monday, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. (First photo) Madalynne Jardine is all smiles as she takes a trip on a pirate ship while (second photo) Elizabeth Dube tries to make her way out of the fun castle. Tonight's events include the 4-Wheeler, Motorcycle and Side-by-Side drag race at 7:30 p.m. and Spruce Creek band performing at 7 p.m.