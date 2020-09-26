A.J. varsity team finishes regular season undefeated

The Punxsy A.J. Parise Youth Football program's varsity team concluded a perfect regular season in a battle of unbeaten teams on Saturday evening in Punxsy, rattling off 25 unanswered points to break open a close game against the St. Marys Stallions on the way to a 44-20 win. The stat sheet was full for Punxsy on offense, defense and special teams for an old-fashioned, all-around, full-team effort. A full recap and photos will appear in Monday's edition of The Spirit, and a photo gallery of extra shots from the game will be posted at that time as well.