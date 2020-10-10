A.J. Varsity runs past Falcons to advance to league finals

The top-seeded Punxsy Chucks of the A.J. Parise Youth Football program finished the regular season undefeated to earn a bye last weekend. This weekend, they took on the fourth-seeded Reynoldsville Falcons on the Falcons' home field in the league semi-finals on Saturday, and Punxsy kept its record unblemished with a 38-0 victory.

The Falcons defense did its part in throwing off the Chucks' passing game early, but Punxsy turned to its run game after that and saw plenty of success there, with Logan Moore leading the charge with a whopping 221 yards and five touchdowns. Hayden Fox also finished near the century mark with 92 yards, thanks to a breakaway 75-yard touchdown run for Punxsy's other score, and Jordan Rutan added more than 80 rushing yards. The Chucks also had two interceptions on defense -- one each by Raydain Vozsnyak and Tyler Phillips -- and Beau Thomas recovered two kick-offs on special teams for turnovers.

Punxsy will play for the championship next weekend on its own field, at Jack LaMarca Stadium.

For a full recap from Saturday's game, plus more photos, see Monday's print edition of The Punxsutawney Spirit.