AJ Parise honors it senior members during St. Marys sweep

The AJ Parise Youth Football program honored its graduating members at a pregame ceremony ahead of Sunday evening’s contest with St. Marys. (First photo) Graduating cheerleaders include Audrey Johnson, Cheyenne Swatsworth, Lakyn Davis, Breanna DeLarme, Eve Bennett and Chloe Welder. (Second photo) The 12- and 13-year-old members of the Senior football team include (front row, from left) Seth Anderson, Zach Edgell, Davin Iannacchione, Dale Snyder, Clayton Wooten, (back row) Kolton Koppenhaver, Landon Martz, Tysen Leasure, Mason Nesbitt and Landon Nilles.