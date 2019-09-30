AG Shapiro charges Jefferson County constable

HARRISBURG -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced charges against a Jefferson County Constable and candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff for indecent assault and attempting to coerce a woman to have sex with him to avoid arrest. A release from Shapiro's office said that Paul Pape, 56, of Punxsutawney, was charged with indecent assault, official oppression and obstruction of the administration of law. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact a special hotline at 833-937-1036. The released noted that all charges discussed are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

"According to the victim, she contacted the defendant to determine if she had an outstanding warrant," the release said. "The defendant found that there was an active warrant for her arrest, but told the victim no warrant existed. The victim reported that the defendant drove her to his home and then informed her of the warrant. The victim alleged that he told her he could make the warrant go away if she had sex with him and touched her inappropriately, despite her declaration that she did not like to be touched."

"The defendant is a constable who is sworn to protect the people of Jefferson County, but instead he is charged with assaulting a community member and attempting to coerce her into having sex with him to avoid arrest," said Shapiro. "We believe there may be other victims. If you have additional information about Paul Pape, please call our hotline at 833-937-1036. We will listen to you and work to deliver justice. My office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority, no matter what position of power they may hold."

Deputy Attorney General Evan A. Lowry will prosecute the case.