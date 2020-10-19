AG Josh Shapiro announces charges filed against DuBois man

Attorney General Josh Shapiro held a virtual press conference Monday afternoon to announce the arrest and charges filed against a DuBois man, Dean Sulin. Sulin faces three counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident with his four-month-old child.

On January 31, 2018, Sulin's daughter was taken to Penn Highlands hospital and subsequently flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh after suffering life-threatening injuries, including a bilateral subdural hematoma, retinal hemorrhages, and extensive bruising. The case was finally referred to the Office of Attorney General in August 2020.

Physicians examining the child say that they determined her injuries were the result of abusive head trauma. Investigators believe that the injuries were inflicted by Sulin, the girl's primary caregiver.