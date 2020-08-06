After Wolf statement, PIAA fall sports forecast turns hazy

At a press conference today (Thursday), when asked about whether the state would reconsider allowing parents as spectators at PIAA sports events this fall, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said that getting together for any reason is a problem and that the recommendation from his administration is that "we don't do any sports until January 1st."

The PIAA last week had issued its guidance for how sports should be carried out were they to occur this fall -- and said that the plan at that time was to proceed. Various news sources are now reporting that the PIAA board will meet this afternoon to discuss its plans, with an announcement to follow.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.