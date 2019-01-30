After long jury deliberation, Tetro found guilty on some counts, not guilty on others

BROOKVILLE — Glenn Tetro, a Summerville man facing charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child over a period of several years in the 1990s, received a mixed verdict at the conclusion of his trial on Wednesday, but was found guilty on several counts including rape of a person less than 13 years of age — after a long day in court that very nearly ended in a hung jury.

Ultimately, the jury found Tetro guilty of three of five counts each of rape of a person less than 13 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 years of age and statutory sexual assault. Two of the five counts of each charge returned a not guilty verdict. Of 32 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, he was found guilty of four, with the remainder returning as not guilty.

After about five hours of deliberation, the jury returned to the courtroom to inform Judge John Foradora that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the charges presented. Foradora decided to send the jury back into deliberations one last time to see if the disagreement could be resolved. Ultimately, after a period of roughly 45 minutes, they returned with a verdict.

Tetro will be sentenced at a date and time to be determined.

