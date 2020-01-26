Additional charges filed against Pape

Months after charges were filed against Paul Pape of Punxsutawney for indecent assault and attempting to coerce a woman to have sex with him to avoid arrest, additional charges were filed this month against Pape, according to court records. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced back in September 2019 that Pape had been charged with indecent assault, official oppression and obstruction of the administration of law. In that release, Shapiro also encouraged anyone with additional information to contact a special hotline.

On Jan. 13, online court records indicate, Pape was charged through the office of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana with one count of official oppression-arrest, search, etc. and one count of obstruction of the administration of law/other government function -- both second-degree misdemeanors -- as part of a separate incident. A preliminary hearing on those charges is currently scheduled for Feb. 18 before Inzana. Jury selection in the initial case is currently scheduled for March 16.