6-by-6: Elkers charge past Chucks

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The visiting Ridgway Elkers used a balanced offensive attack and four turnovers on defense (including two interceptions returned for a touchdown) to power their way past the Punxsy Chucks football team 61-6 on a beautiful Friday evening at Jack LaMarca Stadium's Jack Hart Field.

For the Chucks offense, Kam Falgout led the way with 13 rushes for 46 yards and the team's sole touchdown in addition to having a pair of receptions for 16 yards. Peyton Hetrick had four completions on 14 attempts for 39 yards and threw three interceptions, and Max London had one completion on a pitch pass for 19 yards in addition to 48 yards on 10 carries and one reception for five yards.

Brendan Heitzenrater was the leading receiver, hauling in two passes for 37 yards, with Alex Phillips also connecting with Landon Peterson for a one-yard pass late in the game. Others gaining ground in the rushing attack were Zeke Bennett (five carries for 12 yards), Jacob Bellerillo (four runs for nine yards), Colin Hoover (one rush for nine yards), Daniel Billick (one rush for five yards), Peterson (two carries for four yards) and Logan Jacoby (two attempts for three yards). Defensively, Josh Miller had Punxsy's sole solo tackle for a loss.

Punxsy returns to action next Friday with a long trip to Bradford to take on the winless Owls. "This was a disappointing outcome for us tonight; we just didn't make the necessary plays to be competitive tonight or to score points or to stop anybody on defense. Now, we have to turn the page to next week for a game at Bradford — a team that doesn't have any wins like ourselves. We have to show up Monday and take the steps necessary to make sure we don't leave there without one in the win column next week. We need to show the heart and determination to work and keep getting better. We have a lot of guys who, in a typical year, would probably be playing JV football, but they've been forced into action on Friday nights. They've been going through some growing pains, just like the team has, and hopefully next week, our guys are ready to step up and play at a high level."

**** FOR A FULL RECAP, PLUS PLENTY OF ACTION PHOTOS, SEE SATURDAY'S PRINT EDITION OF THE SPIRIT ****