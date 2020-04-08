5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

A daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today from the Associated Press:

1. TRUMP SHAKES UP PRESS TEAM: Kayleigh McEnany, a top Trump campaign spokeswoman and a regular defender of the president on television, takes over for Stephanie Grisham as press secretary.

2. BLEACHING ON GREAT BARRIER REEF RAISES CONCERNS: An expert says hotter summers are starving coral east of Australia, events that are occurring without being triggered by the El Nino climate pattern.

3. MEXICAN MEGACHURCH LEADER'S CRIMINAL CASE DISMISSED: Naasón Joaquín García, charged with child rape and human trafficking in Los Angeles, has the case thrown out on procedural grounds.

4. AFGHAN OFFICIAL: TALIBAN KILL 7 CIVILIANS: The violence comes as the insurgent group says their peace deal with the United States is nearing a breaking point, blaming Washington for alleged violations that the U.S. denies.

5. WHAT WAS THE 5TH GREATEST MASTERS: In 1996, Greg Norman blew a six-shot lead and lost to Nick Faldo at Augusta National, the biggest collapse in major championship history.