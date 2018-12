Some of the members of the Giddy-Up 4-H Club recently helped decorate a tree at the McKinley Health Center. Members who volunteered their time included (from left) Grace Shick, Amanda Wolfe, Ryanne Lindenpitz and Rylee Lindenpitz. Not pictured are Hailey and Hannah Lundgren. The 4-Hers decorated their tree with homemade ornaments made by their members. (Photo submitted)