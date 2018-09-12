27-year-old man killed in Snyder Township mining accident

SNYDER TOWNSHIP — A mining accident took the life of a 27-year-old man Tuesday afternoon in a mine owned by Rosebud Mining located in Snyder Township near Brockway.

According to Brenda Shumaker, Jefferson County coroner, the incident occurred at the Kojancic Mine located in Snyder Township around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

She said that she does not have the exact cause of death at this time.

"A 27-year-old man was killed, and I pronounced him dead at 6:01 p.m. following an accident," Shumaker explained, adding that the exact cause of death would be determined following an autopsy that was scheduled for Wednesday and was to be performed by Erie County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Eric Vey.

Shumaker said the accident occurred in the mine and was equipment-related.

She added she anticipates that more information will be released sometime on Thursday.

No spokespersons for Rosebud Mining were available by phone Wednesday evening.