2020 SS.C.D. Lawn Festival cancelled, raffle to be held

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you — this black-and-white photo, submitted by Saints Cosmas & Damian Church, brings back memories of the SS.C.D. summer festival. Unfortunately, the 2020 version of the festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Monsignor Joseph Riccardo stated that it was not an easy decision to make. But after much consideration and consultation with the many groups that make the festival possible, everyone agreed that it was in the best interest of the volunteers and patrons to forgo the event this year.

A key component of the event — the annual raffle — is still being held. This year’s raffle is structured to increase the odds of winning for all participants. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, and the prizes are: first prize — $10,000, second prize — $5,000, third prize — $1,000. The drawing will be held ono Sept. 26. Tickets are available for $20 each and can be purchased by calling 814-938-6540 or stopping by the Ss. Cosmas & Damian rectory. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the raffle benefit SS.C.D. School.