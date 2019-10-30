2019 Punxsy area trick-or-treat schedule

The traditional Halloween trick-or-treat will be held in many surrounding communities tonight.

• Punxsutawney Borough — The Punxsutawney Fire Department will hold its annual Halloween Parade tonight, which will form at 5:30 p.m. on East Union Street, Punxsutawney. The parade will get underway at 6 p.m. and march down Union Street through Barclay Square all the way to the Central Fire Department truck bay, where costumes will be judged in various categories and the trick-or-treaters will receive their bags of candy. Costume winners will be announced and pictures taken and prizes handed out. In the event of rain, the parade will be canceled, but the events at Central and the trick-or-treat times will remain the same. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8 p.m., with firefighters helping with the ghosts and goblins as they cross the street.

Other communities:

• Young Township — Trick-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m.

• Bell Township — Trick-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m.

• Big Run — Trick-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m.

Any changes to this schedule will be posted on The Spirit website throughout the day.