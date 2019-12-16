2019 Make-A-Wish Light Up a Child’s Life campaign kicks off

The first day of the annual Light Up a Child’s Life (LUACL) campaign on WPXZ FM 104.1 Punxsutawney was a great success on Monday.

Lindsey Herzing, Make-A-Wish regional manager, said this is the 28th year for the campaign. At the end of Monday, they were at $21,611.

“We had some big events come in, Brookville Eagles and the Donald J. Bennett Run 4 A Wish,” Herzing said, adding that they held a motorcycle ride and dance in memory of one of their Wish Kids.

Herzing said Run 4 A Wish (first photo) brought in a check for $15,461. The Brookville Eagles (second photo) brought in $4,400.

She added that the auction will take place on Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. on Facebook Live on the WPXZ Facebook page.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

• Today, Dec. 17 — Punxsy Pizza, 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — Laska’s Pizza, 7 to 9 a.m., and then Mulberry Square, 3 to 4 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19— Punxsutawney Area High School, 7 to 8 a.m., and then Punxsutawney Elementary School, 8 to 9 a.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20 — SHOP ‘n SAVE, 7 to 9 a.m.

To make a donation, call 814-938-8888 or visit the website www.greaterpawv.wish.org.