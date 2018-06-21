‘The Buffettman’ kicks off 2018 Music in the Park

It was opening night for the 2018 edition of Music in the Park on Thursday. Sunshine and a warm breeze brought a lot of people out to enjoy the Caribbean sounds of Tom Watt-The Buffettman & the Fruitcakes, a Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band. Dr. Joe Kernich, member of the Music in the Park committee, said the warm, sunny weather made most folks believe they were in the Caribbean. Kernich added that the next Music in the Park will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 12, when the Citizens Band of Punxsutawney will play patriotic music, to be followed at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. by B’ n’ B Acoustic, featuring classic and contemporary light rock. They hope see you there the week after the Groundhog Festival.