Wishes do come true! Make-A-Wish raises over $76,000

It’s a wrap! The Make-A-Wish Light Up A Child's Life Campaign concluded on a high note on Friday. (Left photo) Pictured are Lindsey Herzing (left), Make-A-Wish regional manager, and Dr. Joe Kernich, Make-A-Wish board member, auctioning off items on Friday to wrap up the campaign. (Right photo) Ty Caylor, known by many as “Ty the Quarter Guy” raised $2,100 this year, bringing his nine-year contribution to the campaign to $17,098.