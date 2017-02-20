WInter Sports Playoffs schedules set

Monday, February 20, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

This week's playoff schedules have been set, with two of our three local teams on the schedule.

The one that won't play — the girls' basketball team — will receive a bye to the finals, where it will face Clearfield at a date and time to be determined.

The first to take action will be the boys' basketball team, hosting St. Marys on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Chucks are the second seed, with the Dutchmen serving as the third. Clearfield, the top seed, will host Bradford that evening, as well.

On Saturday, the District 4/9 AAA Wrestling Championships will be held at Clearfield Area High School. Punxsutawney has one top seed — 285-pounder Alexander Neal — and a second-seeded wrestler, senior Blake Bizousky at 220 pounds. For a full wrestling preview, grab a copy of Tuesday's print edition of The Spirit.

