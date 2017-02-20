WInter Sports Playoffs schedules set

This week's playoff schedules have been set, with two of our three local teams on the schedule.

The one that won't play — the girls' basketball team — will receive a bye to the finals, where it will face Clearfield at a date and time to be determined.

The first to take action will be the boys' basketball team, hosting St. Marys on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Chucks are the second seed, with the Dutchmen serving as the third. Clearfield, the top seed, will host Bradford that evening, as well.

On Saturday, the District 4/9 AAA Wrestling Championships will be held at Clearfield Area High School. Punxsutawney has one top seed — 285-pounder Alexander Neal — and a second-seeded wrestler, senior Blake Bizousky at 220 pounds. For a full wrestling preview, grab a copy of Tuesday's print edition of The Spirit.