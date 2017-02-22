Winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Senior art students Jada McKendree, Maggie Prutznal and Sarah Voris recently received Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. McKendree received a silver key for her photography entry, Prutznal received honorable mentions for her fashion designs and silk batik and Voris received an honorable mention for her silk batik. Their entries are pictured above. Read more about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in today's print edition of The Spirit.