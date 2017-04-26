Week of Giving wrap-up proves successful

The Punxsutawney Area Community Foundations held its wrap-up celebration for the Week of Giving, which was put on in cooperation with Bridge Builders Community Foundation, at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library on Tuesday. Members of the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PACF) are pictured holding a giant check from the Bridge Builders Community Foundations in the amount of $12,180. Pictured (from left) are David Smith, PACF Board; Marlene Lellock, Weather Discovery Center; Brian Smith, Josh Smith Memorial Playground; Mari HaleViera, Lifespan Family Services; Nancy Anthony, president of the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society; Jessica Lasher, Punxsutawney Memorial Library director; Lindsay Kendra, Snacks to Grow On; and Katie Laska, PRIDE. Read the full story in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Larry McGuire of The Spirit)