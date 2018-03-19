Week of Giving presentations underway at PAHGS

The players involved in Monday night's seminar at the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society stand to be recognized. They are (from left) Darren Sherry, who played Tom Aitken; Mayor Richard Alexander, who had the role of Dr. Frank Lorenzo; and Dan McGinley, who played Dr. Frank Maurer. The free programs for the Week of Giving will continue throughout the week at the Society. (Photo by Nick LaBelle/The Punxsutawney Spirit)