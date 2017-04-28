Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Punxsutawney Spirit
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Photos
Videos
Games
Entertainment
Local Guide
Autos
Trending Now
Steelers take linebacker T.J. Watt with 30th pick in draft
Pitcher perfect!
Working overtime: Extra hockey may take its toll on players
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: NFL draft round 1 winners & losers
VIDEO: NFL draft round 1 winners & losers
Staff Writer
Friday, April 28, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Break down the best and worst from the first night of picks in Philadelphia.
Category:
Sports
Popular content
PCS students get creative with animal lesson
Steelers take linebacker T.J. Watt with 30th pick in draft
In memory of late daughter, Burkett family makes contribution to PAH Rehab Department
VIDEO: NFL draft round 1 winners & losers
Pitcher perfect!
view more
Poll
If the Pirates play the same night as the Penguins, which one do you watch?
Choices
Pirates
Penguins
I flip back and forth!
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Punxsutawney Spirit | 510 Pine Street | Punxsutawney, PA 15767 | 814-938-8740
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Punxsutawney Spirit.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password