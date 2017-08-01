Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Punxsutawney Spirit
Home
Forms
Delivery Concerns
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Photos
Videos
Games
Entertainment
Local Guide
Autos
Trending Now
Miners one win away from Fed League title
Fed League finals Game 1 goes Miners' way
Renwick claims first professional win at West Penn Open
You are here
Home
» VIDEO: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
VIDEO: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Staff Writer
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director
Category:
News
Popular content
Miners one win away from Fed League title
One vehicle rolls over on Route 310 near Adrian Rd.
ESGR honors World War II vets at banquet
Miners comeback comes up short in Game 3
VIDEO: One Direction - All Five Members Have Now Charted Solo Top 40 Hot 100 Hits | Billboard News
view more
Poll
With training camp started are you looking forward to football season?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Punxsutawney Spirit | 510 Pine Street | Punxsutawney, PA 15767 | 814-938-8740
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Punxsutawney Spirit.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password