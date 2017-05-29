VFW, AMERICAN LEGION POSTS REMEMBER OUR FALLEN HEROES

Following a night of thunderstorms and heavy rain, the sun came up on a beautiful Memorial Day, as the annual parade and program were put on by the Punxsutawney American Legion Post 62 and Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076.

Christopher Maze, American Legion Post No. 62 commander, along with Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander and Rep. Cris Dush of the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, 66th District, welcomed the crowd to Barclay Square.

Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad, who has 10 years of service in the United States Army, was the featured speaker.

Conrad said those who have seen him around town may have noticed that he's always wearing a black bracelet on his right wrist.

