USA Hockey, women's players reach agreement to avoid boycott

USA Hockey and the women's national team reached an agreement to end a wage dispute and avoid a boycott of the world championships on home ice that would've been a black eye for the sport.

Players and USA Hockey finalized the deal Tuesday night and announced it in a joint statement just three days before the tournament begins in Plymouth, Michigan. It's a four-year agreement that pays players beyond just the six-month Olympic period.

"It's going to be a turning point for women's hockey in the U.S. (and) I feel like a turning point for women's hockey in the world," star forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson said by phone. "There was compromises on both sides, but the contract in its entirety, it's going to change the lives of the current players that are on the team right now but (also) for the next generation."

Captain Meghan Duggan called it a "historic moment in women's sports." USA Hockey president Jim Smith said people will look back on this day "as one of the most positive in the history" of the organization.

Before this agreement, players said they were paid $1,000 a month around the Olympics, and the new contract is believed to be worth around $3,000 to $4,000 per player per month. Combined with money received from the U.S. Olympic committee, each player could surpass $70,000 in annual earnings.

"I'm very relieved and I'm very positive about the outcome, and I think the women are, too," USA Hockey executive director Dave Ogrean said by phone. "Clearly, we wanted to get this behind us, and we're very excited about having the team in Michigan to put on the jerseys that are their jerseys and to defend their world championship starting Friday night."

Star forward Hilary Knight called it an "arrangement that will have a positive and lasting impact." Duggan said the deal was "the best there is" for the present and future.

After more than a year of negotiations over wages and equitable support, players announced March 15 that they'd boycott the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championship if significant progress wasn't made toward an agreement. The sides met for 10-plus hours in person last week and continued conversations before striking a deal Tuesday.

Duggan said she was concerned about not being on the ice to begin the tournament.

"That was a reality from Day One," Duggan said by phone. "We put that on the line and we made a promise to ourselves that until we reached an agreement that we thought was acceptable and we had made progress, that was a realization that maybe we wouldn't be there."