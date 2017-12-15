UPDATE: Route 219 re-opens in Snyder Township

Route 219 is now open in both directions in Snyder Township between Rattlesnake Road and Granville Road. The road was closed earlier due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 850 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.