Under new direction, Fait Funeral Home cuts ribbon

On Wednesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce for the reopening of the Richard L. Funeral Home, located at 117 North Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, under the direction of John Kelly, the new supervisor. Pictured (from left) are Roger Steele, Chamber of Commerce; Bob Cardamone, president of the Punxsutawney Chamber; Kelly, Richard L. Fait Funeral Home supervisor; Max Koromaus with the big scissors; Darlene Fait, Shelly Fait and Marc Koromaus.