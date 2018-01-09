Tuesday's results; Wednesday's schedule

Stone Smith wins via pinfall
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 9, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

On Tuesday night, the junior high and varsity wrestling programs traveled to neighboring Redbank Valley in New Bethlehem for a pair of matches. In the junior high contest, Punxsy finished tied with the host on the scoreboard, 39-39, but the third tie-breaker — back points — went the Bulldogs' way for the decision. In the varsity bout, four forfeits to open the match had the Chucks playing from behind, and despite four victories — including three pinfalls — Punxsy fell 60-24.

On Wednesday, the focus at PAHS Athletics will switch to basketball, as the Chucks and Lady Chucks are each playing Elk County Catholic — the girls on the road and the boys at home. Ahead of the boys' JV and varsity games, the junior high basketball program will also host ECC.

