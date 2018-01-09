Tuesday's results; Wednesday's schedule

On Tuesday night, the junior high and varsity wrestling programs traveled to neighboring Redbank Valley in New Bethlehem for a pair of matches. In the junior high contest, Punxsy finished tied with the host on the scoreboard, 39-39, but the third tie-breaker — back points — went the Bulldogs' way for the decision. In the varsity bout, four forfeits to open the match had the Chucks playing from behind, and despite four victories — including three pinfalls — Punxsy fell 60-24.

On Wednesday, the focus at PAHS Athletics will switch to basketball, as the Chucks and Lady Chucks are each playing Elk County Catholic — the girls on the road and the boys at home. Ahead of the boys' JV and varsity games, the junior high basketball program will also host ECC.