Track opens dual meet season at Brookville

Punxsy's track teams opened their dual meet schedule on Tuesday with a trip to Brookville, where the hosts Raiders and Lady Raiders picked up their respective wins. Both meets were fairly close, with Punxsy seeing a number of individual performers stand out. Two Lady Chucks met the qualifying standard for Districts, with Kate Horner making it in the 400 and Sammy Dyson qualifying in the triple jump and the javelin. Pictured above is Antonio Stello, who won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash for the Chucks.