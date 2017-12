Toons 4 Tots raises over $5,000 for Salvation Army

Toons 4 Tots recently presented the Punxsutawney Salvation Army with a check for $5,624, which funded its entire toy campaign for this Christmas. Pictured (front, from left) are Amy Binsberger; Rob Burkett; Lt. Shane Carter, Salvation Army co-commander; Denny Fetterman, Toons 4 Tots committee; (back) Mike Waite, Toons 4 Tots Committee; Tom Vardy, Fox’s Pizza Den in Punxsutawney; and Kevin Cielo, Bruce Walker, Deanna Venturini and Michael Venturini of the Toons 4 Tots Committee.