Tonight's game to benefit Josh Smith Memorial Playground

Punxsy Chucks basketball team members Patrick Fedigan and Jake Horner have organized a fundraiser to be held during tonight's game for the Josh Smith Memorial Playground Fund. A 50/50 and basket raffle will be held, and T-shirts for a "black out" that were made by Jason Watt of Pinned Designs will be sold. They were all good friends and wanted to organize the fundraiser for Josh. Pictured (from left) are team members Devin Kelly, Tanner Zimmerman, Jacob Horner, Patrick Fedigan and Jacob Weaver. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)