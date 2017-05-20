Three on to States for girls' track & field

On Friday afternoon, the Lady Chucks track and field team sent 10 representatives to the District 9 AA Championships in Brookville. At the end of the day, three of those athletes had extended their season by finishing in the top two in their respective events to advance to the PIAA State Championships next week at Shippensburg University. Pictured (from left) are the three athletes after receiving their medals — Kate Horner (400-meter run), Sam Dyson (shot put and discus) and Cassidy Reed (high jump). For more from Friday’s meet, see Page 6 of Saturday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)