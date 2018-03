Three Punxsy wrestlers earned medals at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Champion Wrestling Tournament held in Wilkes-Barre this weekend. They were (from left) Jordan Rutan, 9/10-year-old boys, 70 pounds, eighth place; Jael Miller, 11/12-year-old girls, 120 pounds, fourth place; and Brady Smith, 11/12-year-old boys, 115 pounds, third place.