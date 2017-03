On Wednesday, the Punxsy varsity cheerleading squad gathered for its end-of-the-year banquet. Pictured are (front row, from left) Courtney Ohler, Sadie Dixon, Amber Little, Alexia Travis, Maddy Brooks, Crystal Couser, Ivy Fisher, (back row) Jordan Smith, Riley McLaughlin, Chanda Scott, Nicky McAfee and Holly Hartman. Missing from the photo is Skylar Brooks.