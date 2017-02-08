Strong showing for wrestlers on Senior Night
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
On Wednesday night, prior to their match against Bradford, the Punxsy Chucks wrestlers paid tribute to their senior members with a Senior Night ceremony. Then, the Chucks went out and won one for their eldest members, beating Bradford 42-25. Pictured here (front row, from left) are the seniors, with their family members: Garrett Bennett, the son of Desiree and Dennis Stamler and Richard Bennett; John Mark Miller, the son of Carrie and Shawn Miller; Caleb Harvey, the son of Callie Harvey and Karen and Dave Arrington; and Blake Bizousky, the son of Monika and Dr. Frank Bizousky. (Photo by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)
