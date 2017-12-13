SS.C.D. sings for Mulberry, Make-A-Wish

Angelic voices could be heard echoing through the halls of Mulberry Square on Wednesday, as the students in the SS.C.D. Children's Choir paid the residents a visit and sang a variety of Christmas songs. It was part of the Make-A-Wish Light Up a Child’s Life Campaign, which has been raising money for wishes in town this week. So far, the campaign has raised more than $23,000 and is on its way to granting five wishes. Thursday, the Make-A-Wish team will pay a visit to the Punxsutawney Area Middle School, then the Punxsutawney Area High School. If school is delayed due to weather conditions, representatives from both schools will come to the office and make the donations on behalf of the schools. (Photo by Destiny Pifer/The Punxsutawney Spirit)