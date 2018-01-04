SS.C.D. receives EITC donation from Marion Center Bank

Marion Center Bank (MCB) recently gifted Saints Cosmas & Damian School with a gift to endow scholarships for students in the school’s elementary program. The funds were administered by the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund and made possible through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. Joining students from SS.C.D. School (pictured in the front row) were (back row, from left) Jessica Dinger, principal; Renee Lazeration, vice president and community office manager, MCB; George Karlheim, president/CEO, MCB; and Monsignor Joseph Riccardo, pastor of Ss. Cosmas & Damian Church. (Photo submitted)