SPLASH fundraiser to crown local pizza-eating champ

In their efforts to raise funds for the George C. Brown Community Pool, SPLASH (Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole) and Punxsy Pizza have teamed up to find out just how fast local pizza enthusiasts can scarf down a giant slice of cheesy goodness.

This Saturday, May 20, The Burrow will play host to a pizza-eating contest, followed by a show by local rock band Boomhower. Punxsy Pizza is donating the pizza for the contest, and a $5 donation to benefit SPLASH will be taken at the door.

Punxsy Pizza owner Scott Anthony said that his customers had recently asked if he ever considered holding a pizza-eating contest.

"I had done one many years ago, but the opportunity never really presented itself since then," said Anthony, who has always felt that SPLASH is "a good cause that brings value to our community."

"Having a good relationship with SPLASH, I ran the idea past Denise Geist (of SPLASH), and she thought about it and invited me to a meeting — the rest is history," he said.

Registration/waiver forms for the contest, which is limited to 10 men and 10 women, must be dropped off at Punxsy Pizza no later than 7 p.m. this Friday, May 19. Forms are available at Punxsy Pizza and on the George C. Brown Community Pool’s Facebook page.

Contestants must be at least 21 years of age. A $10 entry fee, which will benefit SPLASH, should accompany the registration/waiver form. The two contest winners will both receive a family season pool pass, a T-shirt and bragging rights.

To raise the stakes, local businesses are being given the opportunity to sponsor contestants for $20. Sponsors of the two winning contestants will each receive a pool party for their staff members. Interested businesses are asked to contact the pool on Facebook.

Anthony said he is looking forward to seeing who can eat the two-foot slice of pizza.

"It is a fun novelty pizza," he said.

A 50/50 raffle will also be held at the event, and a limited number of Boomhower and SPLASH T-shirts will be available for purchase.

According to SPLASH member Lisa Switlick, the costs of operating the George C. Brown Community Pool each summer continue to increase, so the group must constantly come up with unique ways to raise funds.

"This event is a new, fun and creative fundraiser that will hopefully raise some much-needed funds for the pool," Switlick said.

The doors will open at 8:30 p.m. The contest will be held at 9 p.m., with Boomhower set to perform afterward.

For more information, visit facebook.com/punxsypool.