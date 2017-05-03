A special day for Special Olympic athletes
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Mixed weather didn't dampen the spirits of the competitors in this year's DuBois/Jefferson County Special Olympics, held Wednesday. Brookville was the host school for this year's event. Pictured here during the Parade of Athletes, Punxsy representatives touted their banner reading, “Ready, Set, Grow!” For plenty of other photos from the Special Olympics, grab a print edition of Thursday's Spirit. (Photo by Matthew Triponey)
