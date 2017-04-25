Softball, tennis pick up home wins on busy day

It was a busy day for PAHS Athletics on the home schedule, with three events taking part in Punxsy. (First photo) Over at the softball fields, Punxsy picked up a five-inning, 10-0 victory over the visiting Lady Owls of Bradford. Alli Ishman (pictured) pitched a shutout for the Lady Chucks, allowing just three hits. (Second photo) Meanwhile, at the PAHS tennis courts, Punxsy was hosting Brockway, and the Chucks came out on top in a sweep. Pictured here is Michael Lin taking part in the final match to conclude at No. 2 doubles. The third event of the day at PAHS was a junior high track meet. For full recaps and more photos, see Tuesday's print edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)