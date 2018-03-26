Snacks to Grow On Ladies Luncheon nets $8,000-plus

The members of Snacks To Grow On hosted their Third Annual Luncheon and Basket Auction on Saturday. Pictured at the raffle table are members (front row, from left) Shawna Homan, Amanda Wachob, Jessica Snyder, Deana Vasbinder, Mary Anne Fedder, (back row) Katie Laska, Amy Norris, Lindsay Kendra and Jessica Ananea. This year’s event raised more than $8,000 for the organization that focuses on providing supplemental food for students who may not be able to access it otherwise to help them get through the weekends.